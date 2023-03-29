S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.77% Higher at 249104.10 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 6718.13 points or 2.77% today to 249104.10

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 29827.36 points or 13.60% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 4.74% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 4.74% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 202.89% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 174.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.74% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 25.58% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 47018.98 points or 23.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1730ET