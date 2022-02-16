S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.88% Higher at 90577.55 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2534.93 points or 2.88% today to 90577.55
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 2773.87 points or 3.16% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 5.69% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
--Off 5.69% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 95.67% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Rose 72.90% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.92% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
--Up 11.82% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.36%
--Year-to-date it is up 7077.44 points or 8.48%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-16-22 1743ET