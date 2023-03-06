S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.91% Higher at 253018.57 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7153.40 points or 2.91% today to 253018.57

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 10269.66 points or 4.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.24% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 3.24% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 207.65% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 187.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.24% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 27.55% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 50933.45 points or 25.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

