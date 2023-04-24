S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.93% Higher at 299421.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 8531.22 points or 2.93% today to 299421.74

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 24015.86 points or 8.72% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Up 11 of the past 12 trading days

--Up 264.07% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 228.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 50.95% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 21.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 97336.62 points or 48.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1732ET