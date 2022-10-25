S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.02% Higher at 143959.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4225.97 points or 3.02% today to 143959.36

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 7820.58 points or 5.74% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 4.19% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 82.01% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 61.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.19% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 77.72% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 60459.25 points or 72.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1730ET