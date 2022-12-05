S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.08% Lower at 164467.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 5224.46 points or 3.08% today to 164467.28

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 6136.99 points or 3.60% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Off 3.60% from its record close of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Off 3.60% from its 52-week high of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 103.20% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 86.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.60% from its 2022 closing high of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec 1, 2022

--Up 103.03% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 80967.17 points or 96.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

