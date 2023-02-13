S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.09% Higher at 257625.79 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7728.29 points or 3.09% today to 257625.79

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point gain since Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 9387.19 points or 3.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.48% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 213.25% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 193.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.48% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 29.88% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 55540.67 points or 27.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

