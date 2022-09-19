Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-09-19
150262.08 PTS   +3.10%
09/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 145741.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 144765.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.66% Higher at 146750.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.10% Higher at 150262.08 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4520.26 points or 3.10% today to 150262.08


--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5496.53 points or 3.80% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 104.06% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 104.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 85.50% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 66761.97 points or 79.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1735ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
More news
