S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.13% Lower at 81004.41 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2618.07 points or 3.13% today to 81004.41

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 4121.96 points or 4.84% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 15.66% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Off 15.66% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 74.99% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 70.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.35% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 2495.70 points or 2.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-22 1739ET