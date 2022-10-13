S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.20% Higher at 140763.77 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4367.33 points or 3.20% today to 140763.77

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 6.32% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 77.97% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 75.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.32% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 73.77% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 57263.66 points or 68.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1727ET