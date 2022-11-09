Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  09/11/2022
143305.76 PTS   -3.06%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.27% Lower at 143091.48 -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 10:38pm GMT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4832.55 points or 3.27% today to 143091.48


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.48% from its record close of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 6.48% from its 52-week high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Up 80.91% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 50.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.48% from its 2022 closing high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022

--Up 76.65% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 59591.37 points or 71.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1737ET

