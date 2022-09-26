S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 138148.26 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4783.48 points or 3.35% today to 138148.26

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 11334.58 points or 7.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.06% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Off 8.06% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 82.52% from its 52-week low of 75687.52 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Rose 82.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.06% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 70.54% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 54648.15 points or 65.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-26-22 1745ET