S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.47% Higher at 250556.03 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 8401.53 points or 3.47% today to 250556.03

--A new record close

--Up for nine consecutive trading days

--Up 52195.54 points or 26.31% over the last nine trading days

--Largest nine-day percentage gain since Monday, May 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 21 of the past 23 trading days

--Up 209.31% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 194.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 26.31% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 23.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 48470.91 points or 23.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1743ET