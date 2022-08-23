S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 136997.68, Record Close -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4745.12 points or 3.59% today to 136997.68

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5988.60 points or 4.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Up 92.00% from its 52-week low of 71353.80 hit Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Rose 92.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 69.12% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 53497.57 points or 64.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

