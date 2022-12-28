Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-12-28
202917.95 PTS   +3.67%
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 202559.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 195542.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.50% Higher at 192477.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 202559.85 -- Data Talk

12/28/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7017.09 points or 3.59% today to 202559.85


--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up for 10 consecutive trading days

--Up 38343.16 points or 23.35% over the last 10 trading days

--Largest 10-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 150.06% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 141.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 150.06% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 20.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 119059.74 points or 142.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1735ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 202559.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 195542.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.50% Higher at 192477.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.73% Higher at 187784.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.45% Higher at 182459.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.36% Higher at 179851.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/20S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.99% Higher at 172335.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.34% Higher at 168965.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.55% Lower at 165109.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 164733.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish