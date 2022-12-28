S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 202559.85 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7017.09 points or 3.59% today to 202559.85
--A new record close
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
--Up for 10 consecutive trading days
--Up 38343.16 points or 23.35% over the last 10 trading days
--Largest 10-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days
--Up 150.06% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Rose 141.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 150.06% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 20.20%
--Year-to-date it is up 119059.74 points or 142.59%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-28-22 1735ET