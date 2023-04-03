S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.65% Higher at 254696.90 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 8980.73 points or 3.65% today to 254696.90

--Largest one-day point gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 2.60% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 2.60% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 209.69% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 173.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.60% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 28.40% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 52611.78 points or 26.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1733ET