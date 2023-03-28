S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.70% Higher at 242385.97 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 8646.58 points or 3.70% today to 242385.97

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 23109.23 points or 10.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 7.31% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 7.31% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 194.72% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 169.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.31% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 22.19% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 40300.85 points or 19.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1740ET