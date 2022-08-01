S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.03% Lower at 117586.78 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4941.49 points or 4.03% today to 117586.78

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 9813.22 points or 7.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Off 7.70% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Off 7.70% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 80.66% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Rose 78.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.70% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 45.16% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 34086.67 points or 40.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

