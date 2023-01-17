S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.07% Higher at 260750.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 10194.01 points or 4.07% today to 260750.04

--A new record close

--Up for 10 consecutive trading days

--Up 62389.55 points or 31.45% over the last 10 trading days

--Largest 10-day percentage gain since Monday, May 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 22 of the past 24 trading days

--Up 221.90% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 212.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 31.45% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 29.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 58664.92 points or 29.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1730ET