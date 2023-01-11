S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.09% Higher at 224627.51 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 8816.53 points or 4.09% today to 224627.51

--A new record close

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 26267.02 points or 13.24% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 18 of the past 20 trading days

--Up 177.30% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 163.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.24% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 11.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 22542.39 points or 11.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1729ET