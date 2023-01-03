S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.20% Lower at 198360.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 8693.85 points or 4.20% today to 198360.49

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.20% from its record close of 207054.34 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Off 4.20% from its 52-week high of 207054.34 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Up 144.88% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 132.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.20% from its 2023 closing high of 207054.34 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 3724.63 points or 1.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1730ET