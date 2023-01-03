Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-01-03
199511.63 PTS   -4.08%
05:31pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.20% Lower at 198360.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.46% Higher at 207054.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Year 142.02% Higher at 202085.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.20% Lower at 198360.49 -- Data Talk

01/03/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 8693.85 points or 4.20% today to 198360.49


--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.20% from its record close of 207054.34 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Off 4.20% from its 52-week high of 207054.34 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Up 144.88% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 132.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.20% from its 2023 closing high of 207054.34 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 3724.63 points or 1.84%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1730ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:31pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.20% Lower at 198360.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.46% Higher at 207054.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Year 142.02% Higher at 202085.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 202559.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 195542.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.50% Higher at 192477.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.73% Higher at 187784.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.45% Higher at 182459.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.36% Higher at 179851.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish