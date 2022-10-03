S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.28% Higher at 145062.99 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5947.90 points or 4.28% today to 145062.99

--Largest one-day point gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 7058.51 points or 5.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 3.46% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 3.46% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 87.32% from its 52-week low of 77443.10 hit Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Rose 86.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.46% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 79.08% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 61562.88 points or 73.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1725ET