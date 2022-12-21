S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.36% Higher at 179851.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7516.06 points or 4.36% today to 179851.91

--A new record close

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 15635.22 points or 9.52% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 122.03% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 115.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 122.03% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 96351.80 points or 115.39%

