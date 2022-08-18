S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.39% Higher at 131490.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5527.97 points or 4.39% today to 131490.91

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 6703.57 points or 5.37% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Up 97.19% from its 52-week low of 66681.73 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Rose 97.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 62.33% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 47990.80 points or 57.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

