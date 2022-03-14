S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.54% Lower at 84955.90 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4043.16 points or 4.54% today to 84955.90

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 5327.20 points or 5.90% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 11.55% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 11.55% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 82.93% from its 52-week low of 46440.78 hit Friday, March 26, 2021

--Rose 68.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.21% from its 2022 closing high of 91558.04 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Up 4.88% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 1455.79 points or 1.74%

