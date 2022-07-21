S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.74% Higher at 112017.03 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5067.97 points or 4.74% today to 112017.03

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Up 72.76% from its 52-week low of 64841.23 hit Friday, July 23, 2021

--Rose 70.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 38.29% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 26.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 28516.92 points or 34.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

