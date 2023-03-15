S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.82% Lower at 209824.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 10622.84 points or 4.82% today to 209824.20

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 41087.60 points or 16.38% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 18, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Friday, June 24, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 19.76% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 19.76% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 155.13% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 139.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.76% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 5.78% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 15.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 7739.08 points or 3.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-15-23 1745ET