S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.97% Higher at 119508.31 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5656.90 points or 4.97% today to 119508.31
--A new record close
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 12559.25 points or 11.74% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022
--Up six of the past seven trading days
--Up 83.61% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021
--Rose 82.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 47.53% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 35.11%
--Year-to-date it is up 36008.20 points or 43.12%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-25-22 1735ET