S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.97% Higher at 119508.31 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5656.90 points or 4.97% today to 119508.31

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 12559.25 points or 11.74% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Up 83.61% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Rose 82.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 47.53% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 35.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 36008.20 points or 43.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

