S&P MERVAL Index Ends 5.16% Higher at 85180.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4176.02 points or 5.16% today to 85180.43
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 11.31% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 84.01% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Rose 72.21% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.47% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 5.16% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%
--Year-to-date it is up 1680.32 points or 2.01%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
