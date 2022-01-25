Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 5.16% Higher at 85180.43 -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4176.02 points or 5.16% today to 85180.43


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 11.31% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 84.01% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 72.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.47% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.16% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 1680.32 points or 2.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1735ET

