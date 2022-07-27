S&P MERVAL Index Ends 5.27% Higher at 126361.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 6323.60 points or 5.27% today to 126361.98

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 19412.92 points or 18.15% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Monday, June 8, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Up 94.14% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Rose 89.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 55.99% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 42.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 42861.87 points or 51.33%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

