S&P MERVAL Index Ends 5.30% Lower at 136982.37 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 7662.96 points or 5.30% today to 136982.37

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 9740.50 points or 6.64% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.84% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 8.84% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 75.78% from its 52-week low of 77927.87 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Rose 75.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.84% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 69.10% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 53482.26 points or 64.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1733ET