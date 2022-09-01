S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 136302.13 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 61.16 points or 0.04% today to 136302.13

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 5.22% from its record close of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 85.10% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 81.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.22% from its 2022 closing high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 68.27% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 52802.02 points or 63.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1735ET