S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 215810.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 86.27 points or 0.04% today to 215810.98

--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 17450.49 points or 8.80% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 17 of the past 19 trading days

--Up 166.42% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 154.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.80% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 13725.86 points or 6.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

