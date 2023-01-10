Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-01-10
216115.86 PTS   +0.02%
05:30pS&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 215810.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 215724.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09Brazil markets fall as Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 215810.98 -- Data Talk

01/10/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 86.27 points or 0.04% today to 215810.98


--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 17450.49 points or 8.80% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 17 of the past 19 trading days

--Up 166.42% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 154.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.80% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 13725.86 points or 6.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1729ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:30pS&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 215810.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 215724.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09Brazil markets fall as Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/06S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.79% Higher at 213794.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.27% Higher at 209646.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 201060.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/03S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.20% Lower at 198360.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.46% Higher at 207054.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Year 142.02% Higher at 202085.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish