S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 11.19% Higher at 136240.97 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 13712.70 points or 11.19% this month to 136240.97

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 47791.08 points or 54.03% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since May 2020

--Up three of the past four months

--Today it is down 4892.63 points or 3.47%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 7564.19 points or 5.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.26% from its record close of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 5.26% from its 52-week high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 85.02% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 81.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.26% from its 2022 closing high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 68.19% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 52740.86 points or 63.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1738ET