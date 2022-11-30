S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 12.40% Higher at 168525.29 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 18586.97 points or 12.40% this month to 168525.29

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since July 2022

--Up for five consecutive months

--Up 80075.40 points or 90.53% over the last five months

--Largest five-month percentage gain since Aug. 2020

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 2021 when the market rose for seven straight months

--Up six of the past seven months

--Today it is up 330.73 points or 0.20%

--A new record close

--Up for nine consecutive trading days

--Up 14416.54 points or 9.35% over the last nine trading days

--Largest nine-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 7, 2021 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 14 trading days

--Up 108.21% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 97.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 108.04% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 85025.18 points or 101.83%

