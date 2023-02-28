Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-02-28
247371.02 PTS   -1.49%
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 2.40% Lower at 247459.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 250465.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.26% Lower at 248324.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 2.40% Lower at 247459.28 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 6089.21 points or 2.40% this month to 247459.28


--Largest one-month point decline since March 2020

--Largest one-month percentage decline since June 2022

--Snaps a seven-month winning streak

--Today it is down 3006.31 points or 1.20%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 5.37% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 5.37% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 200.89% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 181.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.37% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 24.75% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 45374.16 points or 22.45%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1731ET

TrendsNeutralBullishBullish