S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 2.40% Lower at 247459.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 6089.21 points or 2.40% this month to 247459.28

--Largest one-month point decline since March 2020

--Largest one-month percentage decline since June 2022

--Snaps a seven-month winning streak

--Today it is down 3006.31 points or 1.20%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 5.37% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 5.37% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 200.89% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 181.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.37% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 24.75% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 45374.16 points or 22.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1731ET