Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-07-29
122528.27 PTS   -3.82%
07/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 127400.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 5.27% Higher at 126361.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 120038.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 38.53% Higher at 122528.27 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 34078.38 points or 38.53% this month to 122528.27


--Largest one-month percentage gain since Jan. 2002

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 8676.86 points or 7.62%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 18305.35 points or 17.56% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 4871.73 points or 3.82%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day winning streak

--Off 3.82% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 3.82% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 88.25% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021

--Rose 85.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.82% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 51.26% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 39028.16 points or 46.74%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1738ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
07/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 127400.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 5.27% Higher at 126361.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 120038.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.97% Higher at 119508.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.24% Higher at 113851.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.74% Higher at 112017.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/20S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 106949.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 107185.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 91041.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.31% Lower at 90345.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish