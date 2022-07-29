S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 38.53% Higher at 122528.27 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 34078.38 points or 38.53% this month to 122528.27

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Jan. 2002

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 8676.86 points or 7.62%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 18305.35 points or 17.56% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 4871.73 points or 3.82%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day winning streak

--Off 3.82% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 3.82% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 88.25% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021

--Rose 85.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.82% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 51.26% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 39028.16 points or 46.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

