S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 38.53% Higher at 122528.27 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 34078.38 points or 38.53% this month to 122528.27
--Largest one-month percentage gain since Jan. 2002
--Up two of the past three months
--This week it is up 8676.86 points or 7.62%
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 18305.35 points or 17.56% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 8, 2022
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 4871.73 points or 3.82%
--Third highest close in history
--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022
--Snaps a six-trading-day winning streak
--Off 3.82% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 3.82% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up 88.25% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
--Rose 85.63% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.82% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up 51.26% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 39028.16 points or 46.74%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
