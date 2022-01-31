S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 8.87% Higher at 90907.51 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7407.40 points or 8.87% this month to 90907.51

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Aug. 2021

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 11591.72 points or 14.61% over the last two months

--Largest two month point gain since Aug. 2021

--Largest two month percentage gain since Sept. 2021

--Up nine of the past 10 months

--Today it is up 2637.68 points or 2.99%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 9903.10 points or 12.23% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 5.35% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

--Off 5.35% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Up 96.38% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 83.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.23% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7407.40 points or 8.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1742ET