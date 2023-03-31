Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-03-31
245716.17 PTS   -2.35%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Quarter 21.59% Higher at 245716.17 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 43631.05 points or 21.59% this quarter to 245716.17


--Up for three consecutive quarters

--Up 157266.28 points or 177.80% over the last three quarters

--Up 10 of the past 12 quarters

--This month it is down 1743.11 points or 0.70%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 7832.32 points or 3.09% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point decline since Sept. 2020

--Largest two-month percentage decline since Feb. 2021

--This week it is up 26439.43 points or 12.06%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023

--Snaps a six-week losing streak

--Today it is down 5922.90 points or 2.35%

--Largest one-day point decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 6.04% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 6.04% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 198.77% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 165.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.04% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 23.87% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 43631.05 points or 21.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1730ET

