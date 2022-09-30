S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Quarter 57.28% Higher at 139115.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 50665.20 points or 57.28% this quarter to 139115.09

--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2020

--Up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is up 2874.12 points or 2.11%

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 50665.20 points or 57.28% over the last three months

--Largest three-month percentage gain since June 2020

--Up four of the past five months

--This week it is down 3816.65 points or 2.67%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 6626.73 points or 4.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Largest two-week percentage decline since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Today it is up 1110.61 points or 0.80%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.42% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Off 7.42% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 79.64% from its 52-week low of 77443.10 hit Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Rose 79.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.42% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 71.74% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 55614.98 points or 66.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1732ET