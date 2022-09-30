Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-09-30
139115.09 PTS   +0.80%
09/29S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 138004.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.88% Higher at 138023.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.94% Lower at 135472.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Quarter 57.28% Higher at 139115.09 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 50665.20 points or 57.28% this quarter to 139115.09


--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2020

--Up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is up 2874.12 points or 2.11%

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 50665.20 points or 57.28% over the last three months

--Largest three-month percentage gain since June 2020

--Up four of the past five months

--This week it is down 3816.65 points or 2.67%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 6626.73 points or 4.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Largest two-week percentage decline since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Today it is up 1110.61 points or 0.80%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.42% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Off 7.42% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 79.64% from its 52-week low of 77443.10 hit Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Rose 79.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.42% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 71.74% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 55614.98 points or 66.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1732ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
09/29S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 138004.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.88% Higher at 138023.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.94% Lower at 135472.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 138148.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.93% Lower at 142931.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.70% Higher at 149480.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 146941.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 146980.13 -- Data Talk Update
DJ
09/20S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.55% Lower at 147929.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.10% Higher at 150262.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish