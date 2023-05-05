The S&P MERVAL Index is down 819.89 points or 0.28% this week to 297140.11

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 23, 2023

--Snaps a five-week winning streak

--Today it is up 15387.62 points or 5.46%

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 2.51% from its record close of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 2.51% from its 52-week high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 261.29% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 243.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.51% from its 2023 closing high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 49.80% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 95054.99 points or 47.04%

