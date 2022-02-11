S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 88184.99 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 250.97 points or 0.29% this week to 88184.99

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 625.62 points or 0.71%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 791.90 points or 0.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Off 8.18% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 8.18% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 90.50% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 71.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.53% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 8.86% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 4684.88 points or 5.61%

