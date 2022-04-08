S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.32% Lower at 92091.47 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 299.51 points or 0.32% this week to 92091.47

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 918.96 points or 0.99% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 17, 2021

--Today it is up 533.30 points or 0.58%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1118.44 points or 1.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 4.12% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 4.12% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 96.38% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021

--Rose 88.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.21% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 13.69% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 8591.36 points or 10.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

