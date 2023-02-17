Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-02-17
249029.04 PTS   -3.85%
05:44pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.33% Lower at 249061.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 257247.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/15S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 254969.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.33% Lower at 249061.79 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 835.71 points or 0.33% this week to 249061.79


--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 8185.36 points or 3.18%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.76% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Off 4.76% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 202.83% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 178.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.76% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 25.56% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 46976.67 points or 23.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1743ET

TrendsNeutralBullishBullish