S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.33% Lower at 249061.79 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 835.71 points or 0.33% this week to 249061.79
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 8185.36 points or 3.18%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 4.76% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
--Off 4.76% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Up 202.83% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022
--Rose 178.46% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.76% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
--Up 25.56% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 1.77%
--Year-to-date it is up 46976.67 points or 23.25%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-17-23 1743ET