S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.38% Lower at 87934.02 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 335.81 points or 0.38% this week to 87934.02

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 157.26 points or 0.18%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3482.53 points or 3.81% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021

--Off 8.44% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 89.96% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 72.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.81% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 8.55% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4433.91 points or 5.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1740ET