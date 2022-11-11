S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.56% Lower at 150413.35 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 849.90 points or 0.56% this week to 150413.35

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is up 5534.29 points or 3.82%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 7321.87 points or 5.12% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 1.69% from its record close of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Up 90.17% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 58.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.69% from its 2022 closing high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022

--Up 85.69% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 66913.24 points or 80.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

