       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.58% Lower at 88999.06 -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 05:43pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 516.38 points or 0.58% this week to 88999.06


--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 1284.04 points or 1.42%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.34% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 7.34% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 91.64% from its 52-week low of 46440.78 hit Friday, March 26, 2021

--Rose 81.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.79% from its 2022 closing high of 91558.04 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Up 9.87% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 5498.95 points or 6.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1742ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
03/10S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.50% Higher at 90283.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 87226.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.13% Higher at 88060.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.75% Lower at 87948.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/04Argentina bonds sink in snub to $45 billion IMF deal
RE
03/04S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.76% Higher at 89515.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/04Argentina bonds sink in snub to $45 bln IMF deal
RE
03/03S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.45% Higher at 91558.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.59% Higher at 90248.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 3.23% Lower at 87969.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish