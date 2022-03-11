S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.58% Lower at 88999.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 516.38 points or 0.58% this week to 88999.06

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 1284.04 points or 1.42%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.34% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 7.34% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 91.64% from its 52-week low of 46440.78 hit Friday, March 26, 2021

--Rose 81.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.79% from its 2022 closing high of 91558.04 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Up 9.87% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 5498.95 points or 6.59%

