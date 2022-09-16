S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 145741.82 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1099.64 points or 0.76% this week to 145741.82

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 9401.54 points or 6.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 26, 2022

--Up nine of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is up 976.27 points or 0.67%

--Second highest close in history

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 0.69% from its record close of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.69% from its 52-week high of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Up 97.92% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 85.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.69% from its 2022 closing high of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Up 79.92% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 62241.71 points or 74.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

