S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.88% Higher at 171177.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1486.15 points or 0.88% this week to 171177.89

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 20764.54 points or 13.80% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest four-week percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Sept. 17, 2021, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Closed up 3087.83 points or 1.84% on Dec. 7, 2022 (closed as of Dec. 7, 2022)

--Year-to-date it is up 87677.78 points or 105.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

