Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-03-03
247251.86 PTS   +0.83%
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.99% Lower at 245865.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.74% Lower at 242748.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 249580.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.99% Lower at 245865.17 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2459.51 points or 0.99% this week to 245865.17


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 4032.33 points or 1.61% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 3116.26 points or 1.28%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 5.98% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 5.98% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 198.95% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 174.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.98% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 23.95% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 43780.05 points or 21.66%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1731ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.99% Lower at 245865.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.74% Lower at 242748.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 249580.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 2.40% Lower at 247459.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 250465.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.26% Lower at 248324.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Higher at 248006.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 244719.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.33% Lower at 249061.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 257247.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish