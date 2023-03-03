S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.99% Lower at 245865.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2459.51 points or 0.99% this week to 245865.17

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 4032.33 points or 1.61% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 3116.26 points or 1.28%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 5.98% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 5.98% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 198.95% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 174.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.98% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 23.95% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 43780.05 points or 21.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

